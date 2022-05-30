Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the April 30th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LIMAF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645. Linamar has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $69.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32.

Several research firms have commented on LIMAF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

