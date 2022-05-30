Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 5.6% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $76.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00739280 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,647.45 or 0.99592166 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 758,381,981 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

