Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.05% of Lithia Motors worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after purchasing an additional 718,639 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,572 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,029,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after acquiring an additional 81,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.71.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $306.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.20 and a 52 week high of $387.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.02.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,681. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.