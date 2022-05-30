Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.05% of Lithia Motors worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after purchasing an additional 718,639 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,572 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,029,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after acquiring an additional 81,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.71.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $306.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.20 and a 52 week high of $387.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.02.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,681. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

