LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 100,000 Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Manchester United as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Manchester United by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 186,720 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,934,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,346,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,995 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $12.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Manchester United plc has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($13.63). The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.72 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.95%.

MANU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

