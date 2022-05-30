LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 104,720 SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of SomaLogic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $6.23 on Monday. SomaLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

