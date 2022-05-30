LMR Partners LLP Buys 1,208 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $728.70.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $492.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $419.60 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.18.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 35.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,609 shares of company stock worth $840,010. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.