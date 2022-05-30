LMR Partners LLP Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

LMR Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.29% of Tiga Acquisition worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 255,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 90,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after buying an additional 1,102,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TINV stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

