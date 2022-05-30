LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.64 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $38.57 on Monday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

