LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 822.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $90.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average is $87.66. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

