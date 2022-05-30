LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of IonQ as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IONQ. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,256,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,800,000. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,031,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,369,000. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $34,286,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IONQ. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of IonQ from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

IONQ stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

