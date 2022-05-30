LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,277 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN opened at $75.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.60. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $75.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.05%.

In other Devon Energy news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,254 shares of company stock worth $11,316,229. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Barclays downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Devon Energy to $89.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

