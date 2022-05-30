LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 100,000 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAU)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,573,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,042,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000.

SVNAU stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. 7 Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

