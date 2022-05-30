LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 11,900 SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,741,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,081,000 after purchasing an additional 209,396 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $67.51 on Monday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.71.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

