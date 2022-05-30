Long Focus Capital Management LLC Invests $8.11 Million in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,162,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,109,000. Adaptimmune Therapeutics comprises about 1.1% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of ADAP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.52. 10,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.86.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.84% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

