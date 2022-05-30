Long Focus Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Insmed at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Insmed by 367.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter.
In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on INSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
