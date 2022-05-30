Long Focus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 403.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

PAGS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. 97,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.76.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

