Long Focus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,409,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Separately, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Solitario Zinc stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,892. Solitario Zinc Corp. has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.98.

Solitario Zinc ( NYSEAMERICAN:XPL Get Rating ) (TSE:SLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on XPL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

