Long Focus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Arcos Dorados as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

NYSE ARCO traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,995. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $787.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.07 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

