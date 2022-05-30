Long Focus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,621,000 after purchasing an additional 546,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,733,000. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,077,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 71,381 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSTM. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

CSTM traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. 28,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,323. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.91.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

