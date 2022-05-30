Long Focus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 610,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,000. Antero Midstream makes up about 0.8% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $1,764,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 606,424 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 63.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 107,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 290,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,952.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 865,620 shares of company stock worth $8,963,071 over the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.94. 150,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

