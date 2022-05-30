Long Focus Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 500,000 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 617.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 20.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 200 ($2.52) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.74. 383,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,567,080. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

