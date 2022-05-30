Long Focus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of National Energy Services Reunited as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 355,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 112.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 17,245 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 31.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 155,846 shares during the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.65. 4,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,890. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

