LPL Financial LLC Acquires 55,533 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 641,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $62,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.36. The stock has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.