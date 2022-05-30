LPL Financial LLC Buys 31,574 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 749,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $44,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:PTNQ opened at $52.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.