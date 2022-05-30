LPL Financial LLC Buys 42,152 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,152 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.81% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $64,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI opened at $71.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.23. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.