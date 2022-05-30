LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,607 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.51% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $64,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,486,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 797,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $39.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.