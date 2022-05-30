LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,347 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $46,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 41,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 226,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

