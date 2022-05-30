LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $53,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after acquiring an additional 563,327 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,487.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 516,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,021,000 after acquiring an additional 483,781 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in American Tower by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,662,000 after purchasing an additional 416,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $260.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.89%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

