LPL Financial LLC Purchases 47,715 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,715 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $56,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $111.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.64.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $99.08 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

