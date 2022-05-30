LPL Financial LLC Purchases 63,045 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 643,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,045 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $50,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,591,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $85.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

