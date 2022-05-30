LPL Financial LLC Purchases 66,683 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,683 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.50% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $61,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,501,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $87.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.45. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

