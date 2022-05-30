LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 995,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $46,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

BATS:COWZ opened at $50.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97.

