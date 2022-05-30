LPL Financial LLC Sells 21,149 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Trade Desk worth $52,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.95, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

