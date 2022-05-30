LuaSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,922.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $18,922.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 233,673,966 coins and its circulating supply is 173,121,434 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

