LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target Increased to €815.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from €790.00 ($840.43) to €815.00 ($867.02) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($723.40) to €700.00 ($744.68) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($914.89) to €900.00 ($957.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €815.00 ($867.02) to €830.00 ($882.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $717.57.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of LVMUY opened at $126.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.96. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $113.26 and a twelve month high of $171.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile (Get Rating)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.