Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,900 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the April 30th total of 336,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lynas Rare Earths in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Shares of LYSCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,626. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.