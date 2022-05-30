Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Up 48.0% in May

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the April 30th total of 138,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 519,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In related news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $82,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

TUSK traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,661. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.08.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 46.25%.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

