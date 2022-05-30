Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.24 on June 23rd

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Manx Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of MFX opened at GBX 8.39 ($0.11) on Monday. Manx Financial Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The firm has a market cap of £9.59 million and a P/E ratio of 4.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
