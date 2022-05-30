Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.24 on June 23rd

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Manx Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MFX opened at GBX 8.39 ($0.11) on Monday. Manx Financial Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The firm has a market cap of £9.59 million and a P/E ratio of 4.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Island. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized entities, as well as foreign exchange, and hire purchase and leasing brokerage services.

