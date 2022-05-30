Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $18.66 Average PT from Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.66.

MQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

MQ opened at $11.00 on Friday. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a PE ratio of -20.00.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 52.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,892,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 830,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

