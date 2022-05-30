Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Marui Group stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.88. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,079. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.32 and a beta of 0.47. Marui Group has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59.

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The company engages in retailing and store operations, internet sales, store opening support, and specialty store businesses, as well as operates curated websites.

