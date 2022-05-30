Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,913 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises about 0.8% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $21,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,932,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $3.83 on Monday, hitting $60.82. 1,527,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,234,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of -99.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

