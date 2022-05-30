Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after buying an additional 615,687 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Masco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 315,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Masco by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after purchasing an additional 915,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $196,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $57.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

