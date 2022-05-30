Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0068 on Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 232.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $415,049.11 and approximately $472.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 178.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,338.32 or 0.99897785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00032503 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00196376 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00092469 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00119095 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00193177 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00032784 BTC.

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

