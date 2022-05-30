Maxcoin Price Up 131.3% Over Last Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $332,735.59 and approximately $605.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 131.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,690.91 or 1.00160643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00033090 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00198400 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00086118 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00118473 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00199071 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032876 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.