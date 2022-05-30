Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Shares of MZDAY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

MZDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

