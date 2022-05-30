McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives $282.19 Consensus PT from Brokerages

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $251.87 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

