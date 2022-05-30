McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $251.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

