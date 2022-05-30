Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $11.18 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 1.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,475,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

Shares of MELI opened at $811.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,005.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,097.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.10 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $640.00 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

