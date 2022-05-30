Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $13.48 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for about 1.2% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $13,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,729,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,315 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $122,728,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 399.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,811,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.522 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

About HDFC Bank (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.