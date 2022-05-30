Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.41% of Capital Southwest worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSWC. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

CSWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $567.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.08% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.59%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.